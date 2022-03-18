FY2022 EPS Estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Cut by Analyst

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €65.00 ($71.43) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €103.00 ($113.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

