FY2022 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Cut by Desjardins

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday.
About Karora Resources (Get Rating)
Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
