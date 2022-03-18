FY2022 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Cut by Desjardins

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Karora Resources stock opened at C$6.29 on Thursday. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.03 and a 52 week high of C$6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$969.14 million and a PE ratio of 15.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

