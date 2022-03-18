Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 28508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$37.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

About Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.