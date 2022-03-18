GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.79 ($48.12).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €39.00 ($42.86) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €40.70 and its 200-day moving average is €42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.01 ($34.08) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($53.35).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

