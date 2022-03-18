GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading Up 3.6%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 125,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 37,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.
About GGL Resources (CVE:GGL)
