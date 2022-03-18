GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading Up 3.6%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 125,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 37,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, copper, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds.

