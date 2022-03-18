GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 3.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.08. 28 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 70,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. increased their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the second quarter valued at $391,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

