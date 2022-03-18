Gifto Price Hits $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Gifto has a total market cap of $22.73 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

