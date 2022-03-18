GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 86,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

GIGM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.76. 407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,048. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

