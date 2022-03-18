Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,074 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 429,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,605,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

