Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447,361 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949,965 shares in the last quarter.

