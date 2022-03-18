GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.72

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.72 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.72.
