Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Trading 4.8% Higher

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. 3,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.