Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Trading 4.8% Higher

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. 3,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

