GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Short Interest Update

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 10,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $9,767,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $71.91 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67.
Several research firms recently commented on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlobalFoundries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
