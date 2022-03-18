GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Short Interest Update

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 10,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $9,767,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $71.91 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlobalFoundries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlobalFoundries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

