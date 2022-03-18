Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.54 Million

Brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) to announce $557.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $568.71 million and the lowest is $546.37 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $286.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

GOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

