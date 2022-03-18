Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.54 Million

Brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) to announce $557.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $568.71 million and the lowest is $546.37 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $286.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.
GOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.43.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.