Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT Raised to $30.00 at BTIG Research

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 22.6% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 433,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $7,134,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

