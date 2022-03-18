Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,645,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 15.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $346,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,321,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 155,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $87.33. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,120. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $76.63 and a one year high of $95.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.14.

