Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.76

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.76 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.02 ($0.10). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.11), with a volume of 38,036 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.76.

About Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

