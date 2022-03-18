Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) EVP Caryn Peterson Sells 6,279 Shares

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of GOSS opened at $9.01 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.
Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
