Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Insider Laura Carter Sells 5,002 Shares of Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

