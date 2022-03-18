Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.40 ($27.91) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s previous close.

GYC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.16 ($26.54).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €20.00 ($21.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.05. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($22.13).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

