Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Update

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 903,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114,882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,942,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

