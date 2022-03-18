Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 5,423,975 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Panther Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 4,269,354 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 425,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

