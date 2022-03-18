Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

GGP stock opened at GBX 14.75 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.56. Greatland Gold has a one year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The stock has a market cap of £596.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.50.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.