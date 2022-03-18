Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 845,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.76. 21,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.01 million, a P/E ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 1.09. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 123.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

