Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 1,633,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF opened at $7.01 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOF)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.