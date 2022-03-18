Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 1,633,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF opened at $7.01 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.