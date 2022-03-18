Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 661,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of GGAL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 526,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,309. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GGAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.