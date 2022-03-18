Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

