G&S Capital LLC Acquires 3,258 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,809,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,434,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

