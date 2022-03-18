G&S Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,992 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

MAA traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $208.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,856. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.03 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.42. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

