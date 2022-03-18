G&S Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,087,000 after buying an additional 39,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.72. 88,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,406,470. The company has a market cap of $278.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

