G&S Capital LLC Takes $798,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,247,000 after acquiring an additional 77,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $163.15. 9,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,410. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $150.13 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

