G&S Capital LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 446.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 85.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

KEYS traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $157.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,348. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.81 and its 200 day moving average is $178.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

