Guess? (NYSE:GES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GES opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Guess? has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Guess? by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Guess? by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Guess? by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Guess? by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

