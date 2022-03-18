Guess? (NYSE:GES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GES opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Guess? has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
About Guess? (Get Rating)
Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.
Featured Articles
