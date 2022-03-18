Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 163 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider James Winston King sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $14,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of GWRE opened at $90.08 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.
Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
