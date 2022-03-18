Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 163 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider James Winston King sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $14,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GWRE opened at $90.08 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

