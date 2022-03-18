Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Lifted to Outperform at JMP Securities

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $71,451.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,174 shares of company stock valued at $450,228 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $4,682,000.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.