H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives $184.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLUYY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

