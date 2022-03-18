Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

