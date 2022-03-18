Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HALL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of HALL opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
