Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HALL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of HALL opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

