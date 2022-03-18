Handy Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $92,899.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.36 or 0.07041094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,465.79 or 0.99872950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041062 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

