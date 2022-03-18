Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HVRRY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.94.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

