Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises 1.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,605. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average of $98.07.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

