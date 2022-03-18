Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,432. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.98 and a 200 day moving average of $300.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.