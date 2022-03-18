Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.55. 133,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.