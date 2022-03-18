Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Makes New $32,000 Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $153.74. 7,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $155.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day moving average is $122.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

