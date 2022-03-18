Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.92. 41,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,377. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

