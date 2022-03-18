Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 14,584 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,584 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. 302,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,552,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

