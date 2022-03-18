HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 34,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 173,167 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $14.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

