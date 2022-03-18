Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$79.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$79.00 to C$79.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.14.
Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$40.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.37. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$28.18 and a 12 month high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$954.36 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
