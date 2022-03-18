Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $79.63

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.63 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.92). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 70.75 ($0.92), with a volume of 6,294 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.58. The company has a market cap of £189.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2.33.
About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV)
