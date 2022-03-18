Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $464.06

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 464.06 ($6.03) and traded as high as GBX 546 ($7.10). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 538 ($7.00), with a volume of 57,927 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £175.42 million and a PE ratio of 6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 469.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 464.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In related news, insider Christopher Jones purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £36,810 ($47,867.36).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

